Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Generation Bio by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 98,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 476.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Generation Bio by 159.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 58,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

