Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $186.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.92% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.37.

NYSE GPN opened at $135.85 on Monday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

