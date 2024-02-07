Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Acquired by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,694,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 70,953 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 62,381 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 56,979 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MLPX opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

