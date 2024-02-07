Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Robert Hudson Buys 114 Shares

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hudson acquired 114 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £295.26 ($370.14).

Robert Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grainger alerts:

On Friday, January 5th, Robert Hudson purchased 116 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £301.60 ($378.09).

Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GRI stock opened at GBX 261 ($3.27) on Wednesday. Grainger plc has a 1-year low of GBX 215.40 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 278.80 ($3.50). The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 248.14.

Grainger Increases Dividend

About Grainger

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a GBX 4.37 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.28. Grainger’s payout ratio is 23,333.33%.

(Get Free Report)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.