Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $14.54 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $158.07 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $380.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.08 and a 200-day moving average of $159.05.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

