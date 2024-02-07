Head-To-Head Contrast: Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) versus DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DISH Network and Telenor ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DISH Network 2 8 2 1 2.15 Telenor ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

DISH Network presently has a consensus price target of $10.27, suggesting a potential upside of 78.04%. Given DISH Network’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DISH Network is more favorable than Telenor ASA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

98.2% of DISH Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Telenor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of DISH Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DISH Network and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISH Network 7.81% 6.70% 2.28% Telenor ASA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DISH Network and Telenor ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DISH Network $15.62 billion 0.20 $2.30 billion $1.87 3.09 Telenor ASA N/A N/A N/A $4.39 2.52

DISH Network has higher revenue and earnings than Telenor ASA. Telenor ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DISH Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DISH Network beats Telenor ASA on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages. The company also provides access to movies and television shows through TV or Internet-connected devices; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications on Internet-connected devices to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features of their DVRs. In addition, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling domestic, Sling International, Sling Latino, Sling Orange, and Sling Blue services that require an internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as streaming media devices, TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and phones, as well as market SLING TV services to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. Further, the company provides wireless subscribers consumer plans with no annual service contracts, as well as monthly service plans, including high-speed data and unlimited talk and text. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, as well as independent third parties, such as small retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission. The company also provides machine-to-machine communication, as well as internet based services. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

