Hess (NYSE:HES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a "sell" rating on the oil and gas producer's stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hess from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $146.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.49. Hess has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

