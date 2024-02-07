iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.80

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $3.89. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 5,263 shares traded.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34,283 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities.

