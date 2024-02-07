IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY24 guidance to $10.84-11.33 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.840-11.330 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $567.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $534.86 and its 200-day moving average is $490.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $579.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

