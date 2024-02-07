IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Up 6.1% Following Earnings Beat

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $566.66 and last traded at $559.30. 196,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 451,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $527.14.

The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $534.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

