Illumina (ILMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Illumina to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Illumina has set its FY23 guidance at $0.60-0.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Illumina to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35, a PEG ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.61. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.90.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 259 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

