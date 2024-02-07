Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on April 1st

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4473 per share by the energy company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Imperial Oil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.2% annually over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.
