Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 18.1% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,524,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.7% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS POCT opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $469.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

