Insider Selling: Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) Insider Sells 7,755,049 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2024

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDGGet Free Report) insider Mark Simon Willis sold 7,755,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £2,791,817.64 ($3,499,834.07).

Pendragon Stock Up 2.6 %

Pendragon stock opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.45) on Wednesday. Pendragon PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.85 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 36.45 ($0.46). The stock has a market cap of £504.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,183.33 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Pendragon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.

