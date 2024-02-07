Insider Selling: Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) Insider Sells 7,755,049 Shares of Stock

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Simon Willis sold 7,755,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £2,791,817.64 ($3,499,834.07).
Pendragon Stock Up 2.6 %
Pendragon stock opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.45) on Wednesday. Pendragon PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.85 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 36.45 ($0.46). The stock has a market cap of £504.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,183.33 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Pendragon Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pendragon
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.