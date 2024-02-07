Insider Selling: Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) Insider Sells 7,755,049 Shares of Stock

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Simon Willis sold 7,755,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £2,791,817.64 ($3,499,834.07).

Pendragon Stock Up 2.6 %

Pendragon stock opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.45) on Wednesday. Pendragon PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.85 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 36.45 ($0.46). The stock has a market cap of £504.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,183.33 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Pendragon alerts:

Pendragon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.