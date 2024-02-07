Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$235.00 to C$240.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intact Financial traded as high as C$22.72 and last traded at C$208.31, with a volume of 42623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$210.72.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$225.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$205.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$201.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$6.39 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.2304582 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

