Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

ICE stock opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.49. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $129.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,567,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,060.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 47,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $1,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

