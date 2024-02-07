Investors Buy Large Volume of Karyopharm Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,694 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,825% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 23.0 %

Shares of KPTI opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

