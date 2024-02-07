Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 41,895 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the typical daily volume of 28,835 call options.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.29, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

