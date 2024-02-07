Investors Purchase Large Volume of Ford Motor Call Options (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 233,226 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 59% compared to the average volume of 146,550 call options.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 367,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 44.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 237,763 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $3,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.