iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,846,000 after buying an additional 899,859 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,120,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,892,000 after buying an additional 243,660 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,898,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after buying an additional 133,057 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.64. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2866 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

