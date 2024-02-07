iShares China Large-Cap ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 417,417 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 133% compared to the average volume of 178,817 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of FXI stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.