Itaú Unibanco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 10,043 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 384% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,077 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

ITUB stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.35%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

