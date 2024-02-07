J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,229 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 94.8% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,493,000 after buying an additional 2,527,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 29.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,944,000 after buying an additional 1,827,676 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $112.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.85 and its 200-day moving average is $89.10. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $113.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DASH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $839,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 928,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,432,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $839,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 928,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,432,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,500 shares of company stock worth $56,882,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.