J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 46,384 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 118.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 117.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,283,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,751 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Sempra by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,244 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $80.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

