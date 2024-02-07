J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $259.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $262.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.28.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.36.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

