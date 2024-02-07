J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 194,366 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 194,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

