J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.30 Million Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of YETI worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 234,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,686,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in YETI by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.19. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

