J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 141,055 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 304.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,055 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 94,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $41.54.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

