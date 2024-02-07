J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 31,372 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,372 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $124.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.91. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $162.45.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SUI

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.