Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $124.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.72 and a 200 day moving average of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $155.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Barclays lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

