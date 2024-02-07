Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
Jerash Holdings (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance
NASDAQ JRSH opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.36 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
About Jerash Holdings (US)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.
