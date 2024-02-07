Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

NASDAQ JRSH opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.36 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.36 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

Further Reading

