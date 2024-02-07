JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. 403,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 704,681 shares.The stock last traded at $36.89 and had previously closed at $35.79.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FROG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $214,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,891.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $152,232.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,615,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $214,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,891.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 412,243 shares of company stock valued at $13,722,858 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 0.85.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

