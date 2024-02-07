John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.01

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.01 and traded as high as $10.22. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 54,084 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

