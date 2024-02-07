Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after acquiring an additional 156,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,460,000 after acquiring an additional 248,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,859,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,381,000 after acquiring an additional 916,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

