Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $215.00 price target on the stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $158.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.05. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

