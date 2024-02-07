Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 118 ($1.48).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

In related news, insider Jim Brown acquired 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £97,940 ($122,777.99). 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LON JUST opened at GBX 83.20 ($1.04) on Wednesday. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 67 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.45 ($1.21). The company has a market cap of £865.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,160.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.71.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

