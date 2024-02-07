Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 285.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 641.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 146.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $44.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $443.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.72%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WASH

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.