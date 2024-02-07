Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $812,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Prologis by 3.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 64,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 29.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,349,000 after purchasing an additional 236,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 178,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE PLD opened at $130.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

