Keybank National Association OH Acquires 4,140 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

DELL stock opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

