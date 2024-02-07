Keybank National Association OH Sells 756 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fabrinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN stock opened at $182.58 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $229.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

