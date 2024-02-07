Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $363.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce updated its Q1 guidance to $0.54-0.62 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.540-0.620 EPS.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kforce has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $73.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Kforce news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 125.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 83.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 21.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sidoti downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

