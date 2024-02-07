KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.68

Shares of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $1.76. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 558 shares.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International

(Get Free Report)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides engineering products and services for the cement industry. It operates through Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment provides process technology, design, engineering, project management, and the supply of technical equipment including grinding, pyro process, and system automation; and organizes training for cement plant personnel through e-learning program SIMULEX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KHD Humboldt Wedag International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KHD Humboldt Wedag International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.