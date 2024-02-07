Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,621 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

RIO opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $76.54.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

