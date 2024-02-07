Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $444,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,644 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Nomura cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.09.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

