L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
L.S. Starrett Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SCX opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.50. L.S. Starrett has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett
L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
