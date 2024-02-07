L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

L.S. Starrett Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCX opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.50. L.S. Starrett has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in L.S. Starrett by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in L.S. Starrett by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in L.S. Starrett by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.