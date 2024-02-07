Lear (NYSE:LEA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $134.36, but opened at $128.00. Lear shares last traded at $134.76, with a volume of 154,888 shares.

The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lear by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Lear by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.46.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

