Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.02.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.
