Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 4,086,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,220,000 after purchasing an additional 168,670 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,743 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 354,812 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

