Mastercard Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri expects that the credit services provider will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $14.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.62 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $460.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $431.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $463.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 68.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

