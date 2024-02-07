McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $320.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCD. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $284.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

