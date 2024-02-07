McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receives Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $315.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $320.10.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $284.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

